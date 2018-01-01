A Secure Encryption Logic for Communication in Wireless Sensor Networks

Download Now Download Now Provided by: West Bend Broadcasting, Inc. Topic: Security Date Added: Sep 2012 Format: PDF

This paper presents an encryption scheme suitable for direct diffusion protocols. The authors have calculated computational and communication overheads in terms of energy consumption using Directed Diffusion protocol. Public-key cryptography has been observed to suffer from high computational complexity and overhead. The symmetric-key schemes can be utilized more efficiently in order to provide more security. The proposed scheme overcomes the limitations of public-key and symmetric-key protocols for wireless sensor networks in respect of low energy consumption. The symmetric-key function is used to guarantee secure communications between the nodes in a network while the public-key function is used to guarantee a secure data delivery between the source to sink.