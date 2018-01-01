A Semantic-Based Architecture for Managing Knowledge-Intensive Organizations: The ARISTOTELE Platform

Download Now Download Now Provided by: researchgate.net Topic: Big Data Date Added: Oct 2012 Format: PDF

The authors present the semantic-based architecture of the ARISTO- TELE platform, which is founded on the definition and development of models, methodologies, technologies and tools to support the emergence of competences and creativity within workers by self-organizing acquisition, processing and sharing of new information inside knowledge-intensive organizations. ARISTOTELE's architecture relies on semantic data by means of a number of conceptual models, which define the context of interest for an enterprise via a set of concepts and relationships among them. Instances of these models are used to annotate content data, thus creating a semantic network of information that actualizes the Linked Data paradigm within the information space of an organization.