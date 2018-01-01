A Strategy for Adopting Server Virtualization in the Public Sector: NIPA Computer Center

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Paiboon Publishing, Inc. Topic: Virtualization Date Added: Mar 2012 Format: PDF

Many public organizations have been adopting and operating various servers. These servers run on Windows, Unix, and Linux operating systems that generally use less than 10% of their capacity. For migrating a public organization to cloud computing, the authors must first virtualize the server environment. This paper proposes a strategy for server virtualization that the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) has done and describes the effects of a public organization migrating to cloud computing. The NIPA Computer Center planned an effective virtualization migration on various servers.