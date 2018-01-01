A Study of Wireless Channel and Channel Capacity Estimation

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal for Advance Research in Engineering and Technology (IJARET) Topic: Enterprise Software Date Added: Sep 2014 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors study about wireless channel model, WiMAX technology, multi-user switched diversity in WiMAX, challenges in multi-user switched diversity and the factors influencing system bandwidth capacity in IEEE 802.16e networks. The opportunity for WiMAX to serve those people who want to switch to broadband service is huge in many parts of the world where wired technologies may not be practicable. An analytical study of the WiMAX propagation channel by using cost-231 Hata model is proposed.