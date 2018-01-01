A UML 2.0/OCL Extension for Designing Secure Data Warehouses

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Australian Computer Society Topic: Security Date Added: Feb 2006 Format: PDF

At present, it is very difficult to develop a methodology that fulfills all criteria and comprises all security constraints in the successful design of data warehouses. If that methodology were developed, its complexity would hinder its success. The solution, therefore, would be an approach in which techniques and models defined by the most accepted model standards were extended by integrating the necessary security aspects that at this moment in time are not covered by the existing methodologies.