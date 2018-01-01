A Workflow Platform for Simulation on Grids

Download Now Download Now Provided by: IARIA Topic: Data Management Date Added: Jul 2011 Format: PDF

Large-scale simulation applications are becoming standard in research laboratories and in the industry. Because they involve a large variety of existing software and terabytes of data, moving around calculations and data files is not a simple avenue. This paper presents the design, implementation and deployment of a simulation platform based on distributed workflows. It supports the smooth integration of existing software, e.g., Matlab, Scilab, Python, OpenFOAM, ParaView and user-defined programs. Additional features include the support for application-level fault-tolerance and exception-handling, i.e., resilience, and the orchestrated execution of distributed codes on remote high-performance clusters.