Adaptive Load Shedding Via Fuzzy Control in Data Stream Management Systems

Data Stream Management Systems (DSMS) aim to process massive data streams in a timely fashion to support important applications, e.g., financial market analysis. However, DSMS can be overloaded due to large bursts in data stream arrivals and data-dependent query executions. To avoid overloads, the authors design a new load shedding scheme by applying distributed fuzzy logic control, which is very effective to deal with uncertainties in highly dynamic systems such as DSMS, based on the per-stream backlog and selectivity of each query operator. They have implemented their approach by extending an open source distributed DSMS.