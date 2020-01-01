ADB for Dummies

Provided by:
Autonomous opens a new world of opportunities for
enterprises. It allows them to move from operations to
innovation. It enables new ways to develop and deliver
apps and services. Enterprises can harness the abundance of data to gain predictive insights into their businesses and ultimately drive better outcomes for their
customers. They can see the signals sooner and adapt
faster. And finally, they can run their organizations
smarter, more efficiently, and more securely through
automation.