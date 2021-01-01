Advanced security capabilities to expand your SASE threat protection

Cisco Umbrella integrates multiple security functions that were once standalone security into a single, cloud-native service.

Having an all-in-one service significantly simplifies security and reduces the cost, time, and resources previously required for deployment, configuration, and integration.

It unifies secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, DNS-layer security, cloud-delivered firewall, remote browser isolation, and more – to help you centrally manage protection for all your users and locations from a single dashboard.

In this video, you’ll hear about our recent announcements at RSA 2021 which include advanced security capabilities to better protect your users anywhere they work. We are also announcing new and enhanced packages for maximum value.

Learn how Umbrella can accelerate your SASE journey.