Agile and Efficient — How FlexPod Drives Data Center Modernization

Requirements of a modern converged infrastructure solution

Insights from customers into real-world benefits of FlexPod

Top workloads customers run on FlexPod

Primary challenges FlexPod converged infrastructure solves

Types of efficiency gains driven by FlexPod

The modern digital economy impacts every aspect of an enterprise, including the data center. IDC finds that converged infrastructure is one solution that propels enterprise modernization efforts, and reveals FlexPod as a robust converged infrastructure system with cutting-edge functionality and extraordinary operational efficiencies.In this IDC paper you’ll learn: