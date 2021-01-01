Download Now Provided by: Akamai Topic: Security Format: PDF

Akamai is proud to be a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021 — another in a series of acknowledgements of Akamai in security by independent analysts. Forrester evaluated DDoS mitigation solutions along 28 criteria, with Akamai receiving the highest possible score on 13 of them.



The report notes how DDoS attacks haven’t changed much since the last DDoS Wave, but that the DDoS protection market definitely has. In this context, Akamai offers superior threat intelligence, flexible service, and expertise in security operations centers (SOCs).



