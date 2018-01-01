An Analysis of Transaction Processing Perception in Distributed Database System

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Kurukshetra University Topic: Data Management Date Added: Jun 2012 Format: PDF

A transaction processing system is a type of information system. Transaction processing system collect, store, modify, and retrieve the transactions of an organization. A transaction is an event that generates or modifies data that is eventually stored in an information system. For considering a transaction processing system, the computer must pass the ACID test. The essence of a transaction program is that it manages data that must be left in a consistent state. E.g., If an electronic payment is made, the amount must be both withdrawn from one account and added to the other; it cannot complete only one of those steps.