An Anonymous Roaming Payment System With Low Communication Cost by Using Group Signatures

Mobile devices (e.g., PDAs, smart phones and notebooks) currently have become the trend for personal use and are equipped with the capability of wireless communications. To authenticate the mobile user who transfers to the foreign area, the roaming authentication protocol is needed and usually requested for low costs to meet the requirements of lightweight communication devices. With the development of powerful functionalities on the mobile devices, the roaming payment service seems to be practical and with high commercial value. This paper proposes an efficient roaming payment protocol with low communication costs by using group signatures, inspired by the roaming authentication schemes proposed by Yang et al. and He et al.