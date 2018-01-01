An Effective Way for Detection of Single & Colabrative Blackhole Attack in MANETs

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Engineering Research and Applications (IJERA) Topic: Security Date Added: Mar 2014 Format: PDF

Wireless networks are of two categories i.e. fixed infrastructure and infrastructure less. Mobile Ad-hoc NETworks (MANET) are among second category i.e. MANET's are such wireless networks in which the nodes can move from one place to another place and thus have no fix infrastructure or topology. This type of networks crate dynamic topology. The nodes of these types of networks find or search the route dynamically in case when a node wants to communicate with other node and thus use adaptive or dynamic routing. For this they mostly prefer the on demand type routing protocols.