An Experimental Investigation of Multimedia Streaming Over IEEE 802.16e Mobile WiMAX

As the wireless multimedia communication services have been booming, the demands for real-time video streaming increase sharply. Recent development in high speed wireless networks has made it possible to provide real-time video streaming. The advent of broadband wireless networks, such as WiMAX, is paving the way for the widespread deployment of high-bandwidth video streaming services for mobile users. The paper proposes an experimental setup for the simulation study to evaluate the user's QoE parameters when video is streamed from a source to a Mobile Station (MS) via a WiMAX Base Station (BS). The WiMAX Forum's ns-2 simulator can be used to carry out all the simulations.