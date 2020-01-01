An IDC InfoBrief: The Future of Work - Embracing New Dynamics, Creating New Experiences

In order to meet the FOW demands, IT and business decision makers need to redesign their monitor policies by moving away from their one-size-fits-all strategy and adopting a persona-based computing approach.



The rise of a younger generation workforce places new demands on workspace designs and policies, with these among the key factors that keep them motivated at work.



By offering employees more choices and empowering them with the latest technologies, it will not only improve employee productivity but also help organisations attract and retain the best talent.



This IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Dell, presents key findings from a global survey that examines the future of work (FOW) trends and their impact on monitors.