An Optimal Control Approach to Power Management for Multi-Voltage and Frequency Islands Multiprocessor Platforms Under Highly Variable Workloads

Reducing energy consumption in Multi-Processor System-on-Chips (MPSoCs) where communication happens via the Network-on-Chip (NoC) approach calls for multiple Voltage/Frequency Island (VFI)-based designs. In turn, such multi-VFI architectures need efficient, robust, and accurate run-time control mechanisms that can exploit the workload characteristics in order to save power. Despite being tractable, the linear control models for power management cannot capture some important workload characteristics (e.g., fractality, non-stationarity) observed in heterogeneous NoCs; if ignored, such characteristics lead to inefficient communication and resources allocation, as well as high power dissipation in MPSoCs.