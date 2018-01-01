Analysis of Feeding Mechanism in Microstrip Patch Antenna

Download Now Download Now Provided by: eSAT Publishing House Topic: Mobility Date Added: Apr 2014 Format: PDF

The patch antenna was first proposed in the early 1950s but it was not used until 1970s when this type of antenna attracted main attention in commercial and defense purpose. In this paper, the authors present a comparative design between microstrip and coaxial feeding mechanism used in microstrip patch antenna along with the optimization of resonant frequency; return loss, Antenna impedance, VSWR, gain, etc. The full wave analysis simulation is carried out in HFSS tool in the frequency range of 2-3GHz i.e. in S band for Wi-Fi application.