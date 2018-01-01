Analysis of Multilayer Stacked Microstrip Patch Antenna for Bandwidth Enhancement

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Innovative Research in Science, Engineering and Technology (IJIRSET) Topic: Mobility Date Added: Sep 2015 Format: PDF

Micro strip antennas are in greater demands in wireless communication and space applications because of small size, low weight. In this paper, the authors design and simulate four types antenna with different dielectric material and compared result on the basis of variation of different dielectric coefficient and different layers and calculate some parameter of antenna for bandwidth analysis. They have enhance bandwidth of increasing layer that is 12.639%, 15.27%, 21.9% and 33.22% respectively up to forth layer.