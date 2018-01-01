Analysis of Performance Parameters for Microstrip Antenna Using Novel Hybridization Method

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Computer Applications Topic: Software Date Added: Jun 2014 Format: PDF

In the recent era of wireless communication, Micro-Strip Antenna (MSA) is hot research topic attracting attentions of many researchers. But MSAs have few foremost drawbacks viz narrow impedance Axial Ratio BandWidth (A.R.BW), low gain and power handling capability. To overcome these drawbacks, novel hybridization method is proposed. A hybridization method includes array method, parasitic patch on superstrate cover and multi stacking instead of the conventional superstrate cover. To achieve the high efficiency, air is used as dielectric medium between feed patch and ground plane as well as between superstrate and feed patch.