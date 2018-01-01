Analysis of S-Shape Microstrip Patch Antenna for Bluetooth application

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Scientific and Research Publication (IJSRP) Topic: Mobility Date Added: Nov 2013 Format: PDF

The rapid development of wireless communication urges the need of wide and dual band antennas. Microstrip Patch Antennas (MSAs) have found wide spread application in wireless communication industry due to their various advantages such as low cost ease fabrication, linearly and circularly polarization. In this paper, S-shape microstrip patch antenna is investigated for wideband operation using circuit theory concept based on modal expansion cavity model. It is found that the antenna resonates at 2.62GHz. The bandwidth of the S-shape microstrip patch antenna 21.62% (theoretical) and 20.49% (simulated).