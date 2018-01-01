Analyst Report: Edison Group TCO Study

Read More Read More Provided by: Dell EMC - Intel Xeon Topic: Enterprise Software Date Added: Nov 2016 Format: PDF

While there are significant potential benefits when an organization migrates to a hyper-converged system, true cost and real life experience are critical to the decision making process. In order to effectively establish a case for going to one platform vs. another, strong fact-based analytical methodologies and approaches are needed.



In this paper the case for Hyper-Converged Appliances, and in particular the DELL EMC VCE VxRail Appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® processors, is made from both cost and measureable effort perspectives. Strict reliance on measurables was used in lieu of anecdotal observations or customer quoted benefits in order to provide realistic and repeatable analysis.



