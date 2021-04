Download Now Provided by: Cisco Duo Security Topic: Security Format: PDF

Phishing, it has been around for over 20 years and it is still effective and dangerous. In this guide we dissect the anatomy of a phishing attack using a real life case study of a popular company that was breached through targeted phishing and how it could have been prevented. Learn how trusted devices, zero trust, adaptive user policies and more can thwart phishing before it can happen.