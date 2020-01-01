Animation Virtual Workstation on HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 and NVIDIA RTX Server

Which NVIDIA GPU should I use for a 3D Production pipeline?

How do I select the right profile(s) for the types of users I will have?

Using sample 3D production pipeline workflows, how many users can be supported (user density) for this particular server configuration and workflow?

This document provides insights on how to deploy NVIDIA® Quadro® Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software for modern day production pipelines within the Media & Entertainment industry. Recommendations are based on actual customer deployments and sample proof-of-concept (POC) artistic 3D production pipeline workflows and cover three common questions: