Animation Virtual Workstation on HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 and NVIDIA RTX Server

Provided by: HPE and NVIDIA
Topic: Data Centers
Format: PDF
This document provides insights on how to deploy NVIDIA® Quadro® Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software for modern day production pipelines within the Media & Entertainment industry. Recommendations are based on actual customer deployments and sample proof-of-concept (POC) artistic 3D production pipeline workflows and cover three common questions:
  • Which NVIDIA GPU should I use for a 3D Production pipeline?
  • How do I select the right profile(s) for the types of users I will have?
  • Using sample 3D production pipeline workflows, how many users can be supported (user density) for this particular server configuration and workflow?
