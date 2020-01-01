Animation Virtual Workstation on HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 and NVIDIA RTX Server

This document provides insights on how to deploy NVIDIA® Quadro® Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software for modern
day production pipelines within the Media & Entertainment industry. Recommendations are based on actual customer deployments and
sample proof-of-concept (POC) artistic 3D production pipeline workflows and cover three common questions:
- Which NVIDIA GPU should I use for a 3D Production pipeline?
- How do I select the right profile(s) for the types of users I will have?
- Using sample 3D production pipeline workflows, how many users can be supported (user density) for this particular server configuration
and workflow?