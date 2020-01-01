APIs and the language of business collaboration

Download Now Provided by: Red Hat Topic: Tech & Work Format: HTML

A business can survive when it can extend its core competencies in new ways. Increasingly, one of the paths to innovation lies with application programming interfaces (APIs). APIs allow a business to take traditional revenue (and traditional customer and partner interactions) and carry them into a different technological foundation—like cloud, mobile, big data analytics, and social computing. This does more than replicate an old business model; it finds new customer and ecosystem relationships that can monetize the organization’s core assets. That leads to sustained growth and new value and revenue streams.