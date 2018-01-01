Application Virtualization: Powerful Delivery or Problematic Distraction?

Which of my applications are best suited to a hosted, virtual or cloud deployment?

Virtualizing applications is on track to become the standard for automating desktop management. With virtualized apps, new software requests can become self-service installations, and uninstalling software only requires deleting a few files. Applications no longer have to impact (or corrupt) the configuration of the machines they’re installed to. So why aren’t more people using app virtualization?Platforms such as Microsoft App-V, Citrix XenApp, VMware ThinApp, and Symantec SWV have traditionally required a time-consuming repackaging process called “sequencing.” However, new automation solutions can now streamline – and greatly automate – this otherwise costly activity.View this on-demand webcast where our experts will explain the role of sequencing automation in app virtualization. Challenges include:With good sequencing tools and a few best practices, we’ll show you how you can enjoy powerful delivery in a once problematic desktop management activity.