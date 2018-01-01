Aruba 360 Secure Fabric - Executive Brief

Today, there’s no shortage of technology disruptions – mobile, BYOD, virtualization, cloud, big data, and IoT have now taken hold of the enterprise and rendered a perimeter-based security approach insufficient. The problem is compounded by an era of IT disaggregation and highly organized and targeted attacks. Ensuring the security of the organization is not only mission-critical, it’s now become exponentially more difficult. Clearly a modern approach is required to deal with today’s fast-changing threat landscape.

Discover how driven by the demands of enterprise mobility, BYOD, cloud and IoT, Aruba saw the need for a different design approach to connecting and securing networks. Aruba is now changing the paradigm with the Aruba 360 Secure Fabric, an enterprise security framework that gives security and IT teams an integrated way to gain back visibility and control.