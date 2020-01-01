Automate manual documents with IBM Sterling Document Conversion Services

Watch Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Tech Industry Format: Videos

According to IDC, 33% of organizations still use manual forms and fax for their business transactions.



IBM Sterling Document Conversion Services helps to automate your manual documents by converting them to EDI without any disruption to your trading partners—saving significant time and eliminating costly errors.



This on-demand webinar provides a summary of Sterling Document Conversion Services and the valuable features that make this service a must-have for your organization.