Automated Mechanism Design for B2B e-Commerce Models

Business-to-business electronic marketplaces (B2B e-Marketplaces) have been in the limelight since 1999 with the commercialization of the Internet and subsequent \"Dot.com\" boom. Literature is indicative of the growth of the B2B sectors in all industries, and B2B e-Marketplace is one of the sectors that have witnessed a rapid increase. Consequently, the importance of developing the B2B e-Commerce Model for improved value chain in B2B exchanges is extremely important for SMEs to expose to the world marketplace.