Automated Scheduling of Deferrable PEV/PHEV Load in the Smartgrid

The authors consider the scheduling of deferrable charging demand for Plug-in Electric or Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (PEVs/PHEVs) in the smart grid such that the grid is operating within the safety charging threshold, and as many as consumers/users are satisfied by the end of a finite horizon (e.g., 8pm- 6am). Given that the charging profiles of PEVs/PHEVs are not constant and have a (truncated) prescribed triangle shape, the grid has to take into account such unevenness in the scheduling of their charging process. They assume that the consumers' charging profiles are known at the beginning of the finite horizon, and their charging can be interruptible.