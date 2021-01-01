Automating business processes using APIs

In today’s digitally disrupted economy, organizations across industries face competition at unparalleled heights. As a result, differentiation through business automation has become synonymous with convenience and speed.



However, since the technology landscape is changing at an increasing pace, business automation shouldn’t be thought of as a one-time, centralized effort in a discrete process. Rather, organizations should view business automation as a way to decentralize access to systems and enable the broader organization.



Download this whitepaper to learn:

The value of business automation

Why traditional approaches to business automation – such as custom code, implementing standalone solutions, or using point-to-point connections – do not suffice.

The benefits of an API-led approach to business automation.

How organizations like Wells Fargo, the State of Colorado, Tic:Toc, and Addison Lee achieved business automation success using APIs.