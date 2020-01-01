AV-TEST Evaluates Secure Web Gateway and DNS-Layer Security Efficacy

In September and October, 2020 AV-TEST performed a review of comparable security offerings from Akamai, Infoblox, Palo Alto Networks, Netskope, Cisco, and Zscaler. The test was commissioned by Cisco to determine how well vendors protected remote workers against malware, phishing sites, and malicious websites. A false positive test was also performed against known clean popular websites from Alexa’s top list.

The AV-TEST is the independent research institute for IT security from Germany. For more than 15 years, the experts from Magdeburg have guaranteed quality-assuring comparison and individual tests of virtually all internationally relevant IT security products.