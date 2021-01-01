Beat Ransomware

The war on ransomware is real. Today’s organizations need to have a strong, multi-layered defense and strategy to address ransomware. In this paper, Rick Vanover from Veeam® will provide organizations with practical steps they can take to protect data and avoid being in a situation where data loss or ransom payment are their only options. These strategies will cover more than just how to configure Veeam products and recover from ransomware. They’ll also give you tools and techniques that can be used to address ransomware ahead of the problem.