Best Practices to Monitor Containerized Deployments on AWS

According to Gartner, 80% of enterprises are using containers today – up from 16% just four years ago. Organizations use containers to boost agility, speed up the rate of innovation and scale efficiently. While containers provide such benefits, their ephemerality and dynamic nature introduce operational complexity. Annual surveys done by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation have consistently cited monitoring as one of the top challenges in container adoption. To overcome these challenges, enterprises must choose the right container platform and practice effective observability strategies.

In this joint white paper from Splunk and Amazon Web Services, we present different choices for running containers in AWS and key considerations for container monitoring and observability.

This white paper covers: