Beyond Backup 5 Principles to Success

What organizations need is a forward-thinking vision, built off a backup solution that’s designed to accelerate business agility through automatic core backup and recovery capabilities while enabling intelligent data orchestration, governance and security across cloud, virtual and physical environments.



Despite this, it’s incredibly important to maintain visibility into this data. Data is a powerful resource for your organization, driving informed decisions faster. In today’s AI-driven world, data is the new currency. Monitoring and diagnostics, including automated remediation of unexpected issues for your critical backup and disaster recovery processes, is more important than ever.



As you aim to take your data protection strategy to the next level in 2020 and beyond, keep these five principles in mind. For a solution that can give you a consistent data protection strategy across all of your workloads, look no further than Veeam Availability Suite™.