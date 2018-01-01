Beyond GDPR - General Data Protection Regulation

Provided by: McAfeeTopic: SecurityDate Added: Mar 2018Format: PDF
The E.U. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be enforced starting May 2018, with new requirements applying to those collecting, storing, or using personal data of E.U. citizens.
While the GDPR is top of mind for anyone around the world concerned with data protection, it isn’t the only factor driving data residency—the physical location where data is stored— up the agenda for businesses.
Through the uncertainty there is much to be positive about. Good data governance underscores good organizational management.
Learn how Organizations will make better use of their data the more they understand what they possess and where it resides.