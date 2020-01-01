Beyond the Bounds of Human Capability: How Automation is Powering Agility in Document Management

The pace of technology-driven change is presenting leaders with more complex challenges than ever before.

Globalization shifts and ongoing disruption are impacting enterprise operations in multiple ways, including the capability to process mission-critical communications.

Organizations that apply smart technologies to their business processes quickly discover the positive impact they can make.

This eBook examines the value of machine learning and AI in combination with analytics for business process automation, document management and customer experience – especially in heavily regulated industries that see a massive influx of documents and data on a daily basis, such as finance, healthcare, insurance and government.

Leveraging AI, machine-learning and analytics-driven document management and automation, businesses can: