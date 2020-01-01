Block by Block: Building for an App-Centric Future

Storage has always been a critical challenge to the cloud-native world. Where network and compute resources are easily decomposed and orchestrated, the need for persistent storage stands apart, especially for stateful application and database solutions.Traditionally, storage has always been the most passive layer of the infrastructure stack. But today’s storage needs demand solutions that are more intelligent and adaptive than ever.AMD all-flash and hybrid configurations for vSAN Ready Nodes are designed to move your organization forward faster and with greater confidence.Powered by the latest AMD EPYCbased processors, each vSAN Ready Node includes the right amount of CPU, memory, network I/O controllers, HDDs, and SSDs that are best suited for VMware vSAN.These nodes are the perfect next step for transitioning to HCI or scaling out existing virtualized storage investments.