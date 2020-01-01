Box named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Cloud Content Platforms

"Leads the pack with collaboration, security, and governance capabilities. Box offers comprehensive collaboration and document repository services buoyed by robust security capabilities such as key management and anomaly detection"

"...is the best fit for companies that need to balance governance and innovation. Solid governance and security services serve regulated industries; companies in these industries can use Box to explore best-of-breed AI and machine learning…"

We're thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019.Forrester evaluated the 13 most significant vendors in its report that recognizes the market shift from traditional ECM offerings towards Cloud Content Platforms — and Box was named a leader. Download your complimentary copy to see the full evaluation in this just-released report.Here's what Forrester has to say about Box:The Forrester New Wave™ differs from the traditional Forrester Wave™ in that it covers emerging technologies. This New Wave for Cloud Content Platforms is, in our opinion, a sign that businesses everywhere are recognizing the benefits of adopting SaaS and moving towards Cloud Content Management.