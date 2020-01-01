Box named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Cloud Content Platforms

We're thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Cloud Content Platforms – Multitenant SaaS, Q3 2019.
Forrester evaluated the 13 most significant vendors in its report that recognizes the market shift from traditional ECM offerings towards Cloud Content Platforms — and Box was named a leader. Download your complimentary copy to see the full evaluation in this just-released report.
Here's what Forrester has to say about Box:
- "Leads the pack with collaboration, security, and governance capabilities. Box offers comprehensive collaboration and document repository services buoyed by robust security capabilities such as key management and anomaly detection"
- "...is the best fit for companies that need to balance governance and innovation. Solid governance and security services serve regulated industries; companies in these industries can use Box to explore best-of-breed AI and machine learning…"
The Forrester New Wave™ differs from the traditional Forrester Wave™ in that it covers emerging technologies. This New Wave for Cloud Content Platforms is, in our opinion, a sign that businesses everywhere are recognizing the benefits of adopting SaaS and moving towards Cloud Content Management.