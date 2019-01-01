Build a Data Privacy Organization That Balances Marketing Innovation and Customer Expectations

Understand global privacy issues that affect their ability to collect, store, and use customer data

Break down internal privacy silos by creating a cross-functional privacy committee

Balance innovation and competitive advantage with customer privacy protection

Organizational best practices from Forrester Research’s Customer Trust and Privacy PlaybookPrivacy management oversight and coordination is a business imperative for B2C brands. CCPA, GDPR, and other data privacy regulations have expanded the definition of personally identifiable information (PII) and empowered consumers with greater control over their data, where it’s stored, and how it’s used. To meet data privacy regulations and exceed customer expectations, businesses must:In its report, Forrester Research details the differences between privacy and security, and how to make a focus on privacy your competitive advantage. Learn how to build a privacy committee that aligns with your business’ privacy maturity and existing organizational structures. Download your complimentary copy today, courtesy of Akamai.