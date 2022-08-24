Build Stronger Sales Relationships Faster With Slack

It’s a new era, with new norms for business. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has shrunk budgets across industries as companies navigate an uncertain global economy. These conditions create new challenges that are particularly acute for sales teams.

Decreased responsiveness and increased skepticism create a tough situation for sales teams.

What if your sales team had instant access to experts and resources across your company without ever sending a single email? What if you could communicate with prospects in real time, instead of waiting days for an email reply?

Slack offers a transparent, connected collaboration framework that enables sales teams to effortlessly work with prospects and key partners in product, marketing, finance and legal. The result? Faster deal cycles, stronger customer relationships and more productive reps.