Building a Successful Cloud Financial Management Practice - Whitepaper

For organizations that adopt the cloud, one of the biggest challenges involves aligning cloud spend to business initiatives and ensuring costs don’t spiral out of control.

The processes for accomplishing these goals in an on-premise world don’t translate well to the public cloud, where procurement, financial, operational and strategic models are very different.

This paper details a set of organizational best practices and principles and outlines key stakeholder groups, roles and responsibilities to help you plan, build and execute a successful cloud financial management strategy.