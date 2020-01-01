Building a Unified Data Infrastructure

View This Now Provided by: TIBCO Software Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Most businesses already have a documented data strategy—but only a third have evolved into data-driven organizations or started moving toward a data-driven culture. Most have yet to treat data as a business asset, or even use data and analytics to compete in the marketplace.



This insightful report demonstrates the importance of creating a holistic data infrastructure. It explains how data virtualization, master data management, and metadata-management in combination help meet business objectives.