Building an innovative cloud disaster recovery plan

Emerging methods for implementing a disaster recovery strategy

Data loss risks of traditional backup and recovery practices

The advantages of cloud backup and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS)

How to design an effective plan that meets security, compliance, and recovery needs

Cybersecurity Ventures predicts cybercrime damages will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021. In addition, natural disasters, systems failures, and accidental deletion will have an impact on global business operations. In such a climate, data vulnerability and loss is not a matter of if, but when. That’s why a solid cloud disaster recovery (DR) plan is a must for your company’s data protection strategy.However, not all disaster recovery plans are created equal. IT teams must have the right plan in place to show how they can quickly resume mission-critical functions.Read this white paper to learn about: