Building apps in containers: 5 things to share with your manager

Download Now Provided by: Red Hat Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

It can be difficult to bring new solutions to your boss. You’re bumping up against budget, security, and the task of maintaining existing systems, and management is just trying to keep things up and running. What if you could bring a checklist to your manager and highlight the benefits of making a change to make both of your lives easier? Also, what if this change would help your business grow? Here are 5 key points to bring to your boss about developing applications and microservices on containers to increase your rate of innovation and competitiveness.