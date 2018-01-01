Can trusting the cloud improve your business performance?

Revenue for “very high trust” organisations rose 7.5% over the past year, compared with a 0.2% decline in “very low trust” peers.

Profits grew 9.1% over the past year, compared with 1%.

Share price increased 9.4%, compared with 0.1%.

A new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) shows a statistical correlation between high trust in the cloud and significantly better outcomes for various success metrics including revenue, profit and share price growth.Reaping the full benefits of cloud technology takes more than just cloud adoption. The EIU research shows that placing a greater level of trust in the cloud amplifies financial benefits and transforms business outcomes. The report reveals:But these economic gains are just the beginning. Read the full report for more insights.