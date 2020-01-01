Case Study Build.com

Watch Now Provided by: PerimeterX Topic: Security Format: Videos

How Leading E-commerce companies Protect Against Advanced Bot Attacks



Build.com, an online home improvement site, discussed the challenges of maintaining a fast, reliable, and secure site for their customers. Recently, Build.com saw an increase in Account Takeover Attacks on their login pages. This attack was particularly sophisticated - had a high volume of unique IPs, and mimicked real customer traffic, and it felt like it really hit home.



Watch this video to learn how Build.com addressed this challenged, and the financial rewards that came with the solution.