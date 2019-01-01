CFO Playbook on Cybersecurity

Download Now Provided by: Blackline Topic: Software Format: PDF

A Duke University survey of CFOs found that more than 80 percent of U.S. companies have been successfully hacked—and these are just the attacks of which the CFOs are aware. The cost of a data breach is significant. Putting aside damage to brand and reputations— which can be substantial—the impact on customer trust, and in turn acquisition and retention as well as market value, all add up.