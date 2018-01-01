Search
Cisco Catalyst 9000 Switches - Independent feature Validation
Provided by:
Cisco Systems
Topic:
Networking
Date Added:
Feb 2018
Format:
PDF
Cisco Developed the new
Catalyst 9000 switches
as its latest answer to
network convergence, unprecedented survivability and virtually impenetrable security.
The models we tested - the stackable Catalyst 9300, the modular chasses Catalyst 9400 and the aggregation and core Catalyst 9500 switches - all are built with a common ASIC
(application-specific integrated circuit)
: the UADP (unified Access Data plane) 2.0, and rub the same operating system Cisco IOS XE 16 with a single binary image for all members of the Catalys 9000 family.
The switches tested represent the
next generation of Cisco's Catalyst switch line
.
