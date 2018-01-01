Search

Cisco Catalyst 9000 Switches - Independent feature Validation

Provided by: Cisco Systems Topic: Networking Date Added: Feb 2018 Format: PDF
Cisco Developed the new Catalyst 9000 switches as its latest answer to network convergence, unprecedented survivability and virtually impenetrable security.

The models we tested - the stackable Catalyst 9300, the modular chasses Catalyst 9400 and the aggregation and core Catalyst 9500 switches - all are built with a common ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit): the UADP (unified Access Data plane) 2.0, and rub the same operating system Cisco IOS XE 16 with a single binary image for all members of the Catalys 9000 family.

The switches tested represent the next generation of Cisco's Catalyst switch line.

    Find By Topic