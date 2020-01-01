Cloud-based integration for FedRAMP compliance

How MuleSoft’s Government Cloud enables agencies to increase project delivery speed by 3x.

Why FedRAMP compliance reduces on-premises infrastructure costs.

How government agencies can develop, deploy, manage, and monitor integrations and APIs in the cloud to rapidly expand cloud services.

MuleSoft’s Government Cloud is an industry-leading FedRAMP-compliant cloud environment for building and deploying APIs and integrations with Anypoint Platform. MuleSoft’s US Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) compliant-solution enables government agencies to build and secure connections between their applications and citizen data.Download this whitepaper to learn: